GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A moose was spotted strolling down Route 68 in Gardner Sunday afternoon.

Environmental police say the moose did not need to be relocated. It eventually made is way back to the woods on its own.

Experts also say Moose are more common in areas near Gardner than in other parts of the state.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)