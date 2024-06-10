LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was flown to a Boston hospital after a moped and a car crashed in Lowell Monday afternoon, causing the moped to burst into flames, police said.

Just before 2 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Merrimack Street to find smoke coming out of the crashed moped and its driver suffering from severe burns, according to the Lowell Police Department.

The moped driver was first taken to a local hospital and then flown to a Boston hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.

A nearby business owner said the man who was driving the moped ran into her shop after taking all of his clothes off that had caught fire. She said he was badly burned.

“I just saw the victim just frantically run into and he was stripped naked, and I just saw a lot of smoke outside, and I saw his fellow friends. Everyone else just ran after him here too,” the business owner said.

No information was immediately available about the condition of the car’s driver. The crash remains under investigation by Lowell police.

