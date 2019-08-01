Moped operator seriously injured after colliding with utility pole in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A moped operator was seriously injured after colliding with a utility pole in Machester, N.H. on Thursday.

Police responding to a motor vehicle crash in the area of Chestnut Street and Machester Street located a single moped and operator down on the side of the road.

According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates the 2017 Taoi moped with a single female operator was traveling south on Chestnut Street in the area of Manchester Street when the moped left the roadway for an unknown reason and collided with a utility pole.

The operator, a 48-year-old Manchester woman, was transported to a local hospital with multiple serious bodily injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

