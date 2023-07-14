BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A moped rider has died after a crash on Route 24 in Brockton late Thursday night, officials said.

State police said the crash happened on the northbound side of Route 24 shortly after 11:30 p.m. A preliminary investigation showed the moped and a car collided while the moped rider was changing lanes, according to police.

Police said the moped rider was thrown from the bike, which was then hit by three vehicles as it lay in the roadway.

The rider was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other driver remained at the scene.

Investigators were seen in the area overnight, with multiple lanes closed to traffic at one point.

Police said the scene cleared shortly before 1 a.m.

The crash remained under investigation as of around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

