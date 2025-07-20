BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A moped rider was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a collision with an SUV in Bourne on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported crash at Shore and Bell roads found a moped rider suffering from serious injuries and had him transported to a nearby hospital, according to the Bourne Police Department.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

