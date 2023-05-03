Democrats John Moran and Bill MacGregor are slated to represent parts of Boston on Beacon Hill following their special election primary wins Tuesday — in races that featured no Republican or independent candidates to fill two vacant House seats.

Moran, who ran uncontested and with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s endorsement, won the 9th Suffolk District seat with 1,751 votes — or nearly 86 percent of all ballots cast — according to unofficial election results on the city’s website.

A South End resident and housing advocate, Moran ran to replace Jon Santiago, who resigned in February to become secretary of the Executive Office of Veterans’ Services.

“I like to say I became an ‘accidental activist’ but deep down, it’s always been in my heart to serve and I look forward to being your champion on Beacon Hill,” Moran said in his victory speech, as he vowed to focus on the housing crisis, mental health and the addiction “epidemic,” reproductive freedom, LGBTQ+ rights and the “growing economic gap” among Bay Staters.

Amparo “Chary” Ortiz, assistant director of Academic Partnership at Boston University’s School of Public Health, garnered 277 votes in the primary, but suspended her campaign last month due to “personal and family matters” and later endorsed Moran for the post.

In the 10th Suffolk District, MacGregor, of West Roxbury, secured 3,098 votes in Boston — or about 46 percent of all ballots. Robert Orthman, of Roslindale, netted 2,303 votes, with Celia Segel, of Jamaica Plain, trailing behind at 1,392 votes.

MacGregor, former chief of staff to former Boston City Councilor Matt O’Malley, is poised to succeed Rep. Edward Coppinger, who resigned in February to join the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council.

The district includes parts of Brookline. MacGregor’s priorities include mental health, early education and child care, housing and home ownership, the environment and climate change. The general election, representing a formality for Moran and MacGregor, is on Tuesday, May 30.