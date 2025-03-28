CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - 11 more names were released connected to the high-end brothel in Cambridge.

Those names were read aloud in a Cambridge courtroom on Friday, but the suspects and their lawyers did not show up.

For a third Friday in a row, the Cambridge courtroom was the center of a clerk magistrate hearing to determine if there was probable cause to charge them criminally.

The allegations and the no-shows left women’s rights activists outside the courtroom outraged.

“We’re in 2025, and we’re talking about human beings being bought and sold,” said activist Morgan Bae. “That is horrific and absolutely unacceptable.”

At least three dozen men are all accused of using a high end brothel operating out of luxury apartments in Cambridge and Watertown, as well as near the nation’s capitol, before it was busted by investigators.

Anyone buying sex should be held accountable,” said activist Chet Harding. “And so many times they’re not held accountable, or the names aren’t released.”

The client list includes doctors, professors, corporate executives, and two term Cambridge City Councilor Paul Toner.

All men named face a misdemeanor charge of sexual conduct for a fee.

The ringleaders of the brothel have all been charged by the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts and all have pleaded guilty.

As for the alleged clients, those who came to speak against the sexual trafficking of women, say they hope this turns into a teachable moment.

“I think it would be refreshing if people did show up,” said Harding. “And hold themselves accountable. Say I did this, I made a mistake, here’s what I learned from this, and here’s why it’s wrong.”

All the alleged clients must appear for arraignments in the coming weeks, and if they don’t show up for that, arrest warrants may be issued by the judge.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)