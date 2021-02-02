More Americans have now been vaccinated for COVID-19 than infected by the virus

(WHDH) — The United States has reportedly reached a major milestone in the battle to end the coronavirus pandemic.

More Americans have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine than have been infected with the virus, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker.

As of Monday, the number of Americans who had received one or both doses of the two-dose vaccine stood at 26.5 million, Bloomberg reported.

Data from Johns Hopkins University indicates 26.3 million Americans have tested positive for the virus since the first case was documented one year ago.

“It’s worth noting that today, for the first time, the data said that more people were vaccinated than were reported as newly diagnosed cases,” Paula Cannon, a professor of microbiology at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, told Bloomberg.

Cannon added, “That’s worth celebrating. I’m all for that win.”

The U.S. has also been giving out shots at the fastest daily rate in the world, administering more than 1.3 million doses, according to the news outlet.

An estimated 7.8 percent of Americans have gotten at least one dose, while 1.8 percent of people are fully vaccinated.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)