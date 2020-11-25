More Boston restaurants closing for winter amid 2nd coronavirus surge

BOSTON (WHDH) - The owner of two popular restaurants in Boston announced Wednesday that the eateries will be closing for the winter because the second wave of coronavirus has had a major impact on business.

Chef Michael Serpa said he has decided to “hibernate” Select Oyster Bar in the Back Bay and Atlántico in the South End until at least the spring.

Dinner service at both restaurants will come to end on Saturday, Nov. 28.

“The second wave of the pandemic has slowed business drastically,” Serpa said in a news release. “We have fought the good fight.”

Serpa’s other restaurant, Grand Tour on Newbury Street, went into hibernation at the end of September.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Serpa recently opened Atlántico in an effort to keep his team members employed.

“Thankfully the opening was successful and allowed us to keep the team working for an additional two months. But the situation is changing and everyone across the city can feel it,” Serpa added. “At some point when you are getting pummeled, it’s time to throw in the towel so you can fight another day.”

Serpa also urged lawmakers to pass the Restaurants Act to provide relief throughout the winter so local eateries can survive and reopen in the spring.

