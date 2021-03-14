More BPS students set to return to classrooms

BOSTON (WHDH) - More students will be making their way back into classrooms in Boston on Monday as the state continues to vaccinate residents and school employees against the coronavirus.

Students in fourth through 8th grade will return to in-person learning.

Kindergarten through third-grade students had returned to in-person learning late last month.

Parents still have the option of keeping their kids remote.

