More businesses in Mass. set to open Monday despite rise in coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - Although Massachusetts has seen a rise in coronavirus cases, officials are moving forward with the second part of phase three in the commonwealth’s re-opening plan.

Starting Monday, more businesses like laser tag arenas and obstacle courses can open with reduced capacity in communities with low transmission rates. Retail stores can also open fitting rooms.

Indoor and outdoor performance venues can have up to 250 attendees and outdoor gatherings can include up to 100 people.

