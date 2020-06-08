More businesses reopening in Massachusetts as state moves forward with Phase 2

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is moving forward with phase two of its reopening plan under strict coronavirus restrictions beginning Monday.

Gov. Charles Baker announced Saturday his decision to proceed onto the next phase after he said he saw positive virus tests, hospitalizations and other measures “moving in the right direction.”

The following businesses are eligible to reopen in step one of phase two, with mandatory safety standards in place:

Retail, with occupancy limits;

Childcare facilities and day camps, with detailed guidance;

Restaurants, outdoor table service only;

Hotels and other lodgings, no events, functions or meetings;

Warehouses and distribution centers;

Personal services without close physical contact, such as home cleaning, photography, window washing, career coaching and education tutoring;

Post-secondary, higher education, vocational-tech and occupation schools for the purpose of completing graduation requirements;

Youth and adult amateur sports, with detailed guidance;

Outdoor recreation facilities

Professional sports practices, no games or public admissions;

Non-athletic youth instructional classes in arts, education or life skills and in groups of less than 10;

Driving and flight schools

Outdoor historical spaces, no functions, gatherings or guided tours;

Funeral homes, with occupancy limits

Along Newbury Street in Boston, only a handful of shops were open Monday with many still working to implement safe social distancing measures for their customers and employees.

At one gift shop, they put markers on the floor to show customers how far away they should be standing from one another and made browsing in aisles one direction only.

“Today is our first day back, I know we are trying to implement like the six feet social distancing. It is a personal thing I know a lot of people don’t want to leave the comforts of their home, and I know some people you know they want to go out and they want to look at things because their stuck at home this whole time, I would say everyone should just go at their own pace,” the owner said.

Indoor table service at restaurants and close-contact personal services, such as nail care, skin care, massage therapy, tanning salons, tattoo and body art services, and personal training, will be permitted to reopen in step two of phase two with some restrictions at a later date.

In-person elective procedures, such as dental work and vision services, are allowed to begin on Monday, though Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders is advising the public to continue using telehealth services whenever feasible and appropriate.

“As we begin to move into phase two, it remains critical that all of us continue to follow all of the public health guidance,” Sudders said. “Wash your hands, wear a mask, practice social distancing protocols.”

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito is encouraging the public to help lift their local economy by supporting the businesses that can reopen.

“As we reopen our economy, it is important that we rebuild strong communities and buying local, support local and visit local is all things that we can incorporate in our activities in the upcoming weeks and months,” she said.

