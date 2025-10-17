SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic trouble will continue for drivers who take the Route 107 bridge between Lynn and Saugus after inspectors found more damage on the temporary structure.

Officials on Wednesday announced the bridge would be closed until further notice after cracks were found in several deck panels, prompting further investigation Thursday that illuminated additional concerns; the bridge will need emergency repairs before it can reopen.

“Knowing the integrity of the bridge isn’t there, that’s the scary part, really,” said Gerson Argueta, owner of Ken’s Car Care Center, located near the bridge. “Anyone coming into Lynn, Saugus, or Salem, this is the only route we have. Now with this closed, it’s causing a big jam here on this side.”

Officials Thursday said emergency repairs could take a few more days.

One driver told 7NEWS their usual six minute drive home took more than an hour with all of the detours.

MassDOT said the goal is to have the bridge back open to traffic by the end of the weekend.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)