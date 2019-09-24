More dog treats recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination

(WHDH) — More pig ear dog treats have been recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday.

TDBBS is conducting a voluntary recall of a limited distribution of two pig ear pet treat products sold through Amazon.com – USA Thick Pig Ear 8 Pack and USA Thick Pig Ear 20 Pack.

The recall, which TDBBS called a “strictly precautionary measure,” was prompted by fears of Salmonella contamination.

“TDBBS treats and chews are produced to robust safety and quality standards, using the most advanced food safety protocols. Our team is committed to doing its part to caring for the pets who enjoy our products. We regret the concern and inconvenience this recall creates for our customers,” the company said in a statement.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products, and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

TDBBS has since ceased the production and distribution of the affected products.

They were shipped to customers between April 22, 2019, and August 13, 2019.

The following items are subject to the recall:

TDBBS, LLC USA Thick Pig Ear 8 Pack, UPC: X001768PNB

Best By Date: 4/22/2021 Lot Code: 1129T1

Best By Date: 6/06/2021 Lot Code: 1549T1

TDBBS, LLC USA Thick Pig Ear 20 Pack, UPC: X000RBC5VF



Best By Date: 4/22/2021 Lot Code: 1129T1

Best By Date: 5/13/2021 Lot Code: 1339T1

Best By Date: 8/05/2021 Lot Code: 2179T1

