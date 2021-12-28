BOSTON (WHDH) - A new COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic has opened in Boston and more are scheduled to open next week as the Omicron variant surges in Massachusetts, officials said.

The Whittier Street Health Center in Roxbury is now offering vaccines and booster shots, either through appointments scheduled online or walk-ins.

Next week, more sites will open in Boston, Lynn and Taunton.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)