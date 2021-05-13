PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — More high school athletes in Rhode Island will be allowed to unmask this spring, according to the governing body of scholastic sports in the state.

Golf and tennis won’t require masks at all, the Rhode Island Interscholastic League posted on its website Wednesday, The Providence Journal reported.

For baseball and softball, catchers, batters and home plate umpires will be required to wear face coverings. Everyone else may remove them during games.

In track and field, masks will be required only at the start of the 800-, 1,500- and 3,000-meter races. Athletes in all other events will not be required to wear masks.

Participants in wrestling, lacrosse, and volleyball will be required to wear face coverings at all times because those athletes cannot “easily, measurably and continuously maintain 3 feet of distance” during competition.

___

PHARMACY SHOTS

Almost two dozen CVS pharmacy locations in Rhode Island on Thursday started offering Pfizer coronavirus vaccines for children ages 12 to 15, the company said.

The move came the day after a Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention advisory panel deemed that the shot is safe for children in that age group.

About 5,600 CVS locations are offering the Pfizer vaccine to children in the 12 to 15 range.

“Offering vaccinations to younger populations at thousands of locations across the country brings us one step closer to prevailing over the pandemic,” Woonsocket-based CVS CEO Karen Lynch said in a statement.

Adolescents age 12 to 15 can can also get a shot at state-run vaccination sites, Gov. Daniel McKee previously announced.

Parental or legal guardian consent is required.

