More housing, fighting opioid addiction among Baker’s goals

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker celebrates with supporters during an election night rally Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is listing some of his goals for the new year.

Baker told reporters this week he’s going to continue pursuing a housing agenda in 2019 if he and lawmakers can’t get a bill passed before the end of the year.

He said Massachusetts needs to build more housing — something the administration has been saying for a long time.

The Republican also said he plans to continue pursuing an aggressive agenda to battle the state’s opioid addiction crisis. He said the state has made some progress, but added the crisis was 20 years in the making and can’t be solved in a couple of years.

He said he also wants the state to get serious about helping local communities mitigate the hazards caused by climate change.

