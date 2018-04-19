More illnesses reported as E. coli outbreak linked to lettuce spreads

(WHDH) — An E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has spread, prompting a warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: stay away from the leafy vegetable.

The bacterial outbreak has now affected at least 53 people across 16 states in the last month, according to the CDC. On Friday, it was reported that 35 people had been sickened in 11 states.

States with reported illnesses include Idaho, Pennsylvania, Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Virginia and Washington.

No deaths have been reported, but some people have developed kidney failure, officials said.

Symptoms of E.coli poisoning include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. In some cases, it can be life-threatening.

Anyone who has romaine lettuce at home, including salads and salad mixes, is urged to immediately throw it away.

