DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - More progress was made Wednesday in the Karen Read retrial jury selection process.

A second group of 78 jurors showed up at the courthouse to meet the lawyers.

“Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. I’m Hank Brennan, and I have the privilege of representing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” said Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan.

Judge Beverly Cannone had the jury pool fill out a three page questionnaire, and asked a series of other questions the court had.

On day two, by a show of hands, 87% of prospective jurors indicated they had heard of the case, 45% said they had developed an opinion, and 18% admitted they have a bias for, or against, Read. These percentages were roughly the same as day one.

“The fact that Ms. Read was arrested, or that she was indicted, is not proof of anything and indictment is simply a piece of paper,” said Cannone. “It just makes an accusation.”

Four of Karen Read’s supporters have filed a federal lawsuit against Cannone, the Massachusetts Court System, the head of the state police, the Dedham police chief, and the Norfolk County District Attorney, regarding the buffer zone outside of the courtroom.

The buffer zone is now larger than the first trial. Demonstrators have been forced to stay further away nearby church grounds are also now off limits.

The suit looks to block the judge’s order, which she says protects the jurors and helps guarantee a fair trial.

Jason Grant says the extended buffer zone requested by prosecutors is unconstitutional.

When asked it he think it will succeed, Grant responded, “Sure, I hope so…. This violates our rights.”

Five more jurors were selected on day two, bringing the total to seven. Jury selection will continue tomorrow.

