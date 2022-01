RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Numerous school districts across Massachusetts have canceled classes Monday due to concerns over a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Brookline, Lawrence, Randolph and Wareham all announced they would not have classes Monday.

Previously, Cambridge, Lexington and Burlington had canceled classes. Other schools are opening on a delay.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)