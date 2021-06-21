BOSTON (WHDH) - More mass vaccination sites are set to shut down in Massachusetts as the state’s vaccination strategy shifts from large sites to targeted, community-based efforts.

The Hynes Convention Center site is set to close Tuesday and the Natick Mall site is slated to shut down Wednesday.

Gillette Stadium closed their mass vaccination site on June 14.

The Reggie Lewis Center will administer their final doses on June 27, the Doubletree in Danvers on June 30, the Eastfield Mall in Springfield on July 6, and the former Circuit City in Dartmouth on July 13.

