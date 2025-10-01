METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three more spas in Methuen have been shut down amid a human trafficking investigation.

Oriental Spa on Swan Street, Yellow Lilly Day Spa and Lavender Spa, both on Baldwin Street, were ordered to be shut down. State inspected said they discovered illegal activity, workers living at the businesses, and unsafe working conditions.

This comes after two other spas were shut down this week, including the Beauty Garden Spa. Prosecutors said sexual acts were being performed inside that building for a fee.

The manager of Beauty Garden Spa, 38-year-old Suping Zhu, faced human trafficking charges in a Lawrence courtroom Monday.

Her attorney said she was not involved.

Methuen police said they have an arrest warrant out for the spa’s co-manager.

