More money needed to help animals from Westport farm

The ASPCA says donations are needed to help the animals found on a Westport farm living in squalor.

Last week, volunteers moved the hundreds of animals to a temporary shelter.

Now, they need specific items for the animals and volunteers.

This comes as people are calling for the chair of the Westport Board of Health to resign for failing to find the animals sooner.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)