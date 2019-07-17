More overdose deaths caused by mixing drugs in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The latest drug overdose statistics in New Hampshire show a sharp increase in the number of deaths caused by mixing fentanyl with other drugs.

The Concord Monitor reports the number of deaths caused by fentanyl alone through mid-July this year was 44, down from 75 for the same period last year. But 88 people have died so far this year from overdosing on fentanyl mixed with other drugs; that’s twice as many as last year.

Concord Fire Chief Dan Andrus says the trend is making it harder for responders because mixing drugs reduces the effectiveness of the overdose reversal drug Narcan.

A total of 471 deaths were attributed to drug overdoses in New Hampshire last year, down slightly from 2017’s record of 488 deaths.

