OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (AP) — Dangerous riptides made another appearance on the Maine coast, and lifeguard kept busy rescuing swimmers.

All told, lifeguards rescued 10 swimmers Monday at Old Orchard Beach, the head lifeguard told WGME-TV.

Tricia Patterson saw several rescues in action, and recorded one of them on her phone. “It was crazy,” she said.

The head lifeguard said there were also several rescues Sunday in Ocean Park. He’s cautioning everyone to be extra careful as riptides get stronger and more frequent late in the season.

In July, lifeguards rescued eight children from rip currents at Scarborough Beach State Park in Maine.

In New Hampshire, rip currents also have been seen at Hampton Beach.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)