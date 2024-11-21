More often than not, we’re excited to see the sun. Today was a day to be excited for rain clouds! With our prolonged dry stretch, about 27% of Massachusetts moved into extreme drought in today’s updated drought monitor.

We’ll see how much today’s rain helps mitigate those numbers. Showers will continue tonight, and the wind will pick up more overnight. There are still a couple opportunities for wet weather into the weekend, and yes, more opportunities for the wind.

Tomorrow, an upper-level low will still be nearby. In the morning, we’ll be in the dry part of it, so we’ll actually get to see some sun to start the day. Temperatures will be near 40°. Have the rain gear packed, because showers arrive later. A slug of moisture will get pulled up from the south bringing showers in the afternoon through the evening. It will be breezy with high temperatures in the upper 40s/near 50°.

Overnight Friday into Saturday, colder air gets wrapped into our region, and higher elevations will get some snowflakes. Saturday there will still be a few showers. Sunday is dry.

Temperatures this weekend start out in the 30s and end in the upper 40s. Plan on the wind whipping around both days. The storm door stays open next week! A few showers are expected on Tuesday. And what’s that on our 7-day forecast? It’s a snow icon!

A storm could bring the first measurable snow of the season to parts of southern New England. Here’s a look at the Euro and GFS probabilities for an 1” on Thanksgiving. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black