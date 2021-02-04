More sites open in effort to give people of color access to COVID-19 vaccines in Mass.

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - More vaccination sites are opening in the Boston area as part of an ongoing effort to give people of color access to COVID-19 vaccines.

This comes after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics showed that there may be a lack of vaccine acceptance among people of color.

More than 60 percent of the vaccinations nationwide have gone to those who are white, 11 percent to Hispanics, and 5 percent to the Black population.

A new mass vaccination site opened at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, a place where Roxbury Community College President Valerie Robinson says she hopes people of color feel safe getting vaccinated.

“The disparity in the numbers of Black and Brown individuals that have been vaccinated, that it was important that there would be a community site that the people felt comfortable,” she said.

The East Boston Neighborhood Health Center has also opened a public vaccination site in Chelsea at La Colaborativa on Broadway for all eligible adults. Appointments can be made by calling 617-568-4870.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced that tens of thousands of doses of the vaccine are going to 50 community health centers, like the Whitter Street Health Center in Roxbury.

“For many people of color, it’s important that the provider be somebody they consider to be a trusted part of their community,” he said.

Baker toured the new mass vaccination site at Fenway Park Wednesday and acknowledged that the rollout has been frustrating for some people.

“One of the best things a good manager does is recognize and understand that they have a problem and bust their butt to figure out how to fix it,” he said.

The state has made improvements to its website to make it easier to book a vaccination appointment.

