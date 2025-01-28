A few Massachusetts cities and towns got a quick burst of snow Tuesday morning, but even more is on the way overnight into Wednesday.

The most widespread snow rolls in tonight past 11 p.m. or midnight through 6/7 a.m. Wednesday. This snow will be relatively light, and many of us will wake up with between 1-2 inches. Only some spotty coatings are forecast for the southeast. Morning lows will get down to the upper teens and low 20s.

While there may be a lull in the snow in the morning for many, as we usher into the afternoon and warm up a bit, there may be some spotty, hit-or-miss additional snow or rain showers. Highs will reach the upper 30s and low 40s.

While Wednesday will not be nearly as windy as it was Tuesday, we will still see winds gusting to over 25-30 mph.

Thursday is looking bright, cold and windy. Highs will only reach the low to mid 20s, but with gusty winds it’ll feel closer to the teens during the warmest part of the day. Bundle up!

A warm-up Friday will bring in some likely chances for rain. While it looks like rain for most, there may be some spots of a wintry mix in the highest elevations of the Worcester hills at times. Regardless, highs will be mild in the low to mid 40s. Winds will still be breezy with gusts over 20 mph.

Saturday will be a repeat of Thursday with bright skies and cold highs in the mid to upper 20s. Our next chance for snow comes Sunday.