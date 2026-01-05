Yet another light snow system is moving into the forecast Monday, with a coating to 2 inches of snow expected.

Snow will start falling after 4pm tomorrow, reaching Boston by 6pm.

Although the snow will fall lightly, there may be some slick spots during the evening commute so take it slow.

Snow wraps up around 2am as the system exits the area.

Highest snow amounts are expected north of Boston and the Mass Pike, with lower amounts to the south.

Behind the system it gets much warmer, with temperatures approaching 50 by the end of the week.

Until then, we still have plenty of cold air to deal with, as the week will start off in the single digits.

Stay tuned to the latest from the 7Weather Team as we move through the week.