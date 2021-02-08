(WHDH) — People still cleaning up after Sunday’s snowstorm may want to keep those shovels handy as more snow is on the way.

Sunshine prevailed Monday following a winter storm that dumped a foot of snow in parts of Massachusetts.

Clouds will move back in, bringing with it snow flurries during the Tuesday morning commute.

Flakes will begin to intensify, leaving behind 2 to 4 inches of snow in the majority of the Bay State.

South of Route 44 is projected to get a coating to 2 inches.

The quick-moving system will wind down around 5 p.m.

