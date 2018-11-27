(AP) — More snow and slush have arrived in parts of New England.

The storm moved into southern New England late Monday afternoon with rain. But parts of northern New England got heavy snow, weighing down tree branches and causing power outages.

There’s a sharp cutoff between rain and snow. For example, Portland, Maine, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, got rain on the coast. But up to a foot of snow fell in parts of northern Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Some schools were closed; others delayed opening.

The storm was expected to end Tuesday afternoon.

It’s not yet winter, but it’s been a snowy season. James Brown of the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, says Portland’s more than a foot of snow ahead of what’s average for this time of the year.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)