More stay-at-home order, budget crisis likely in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s stay-at-home order will likely be extended, the state’s governor said Monday before imploring residents to continue to respect the order, which she said has been effective.

Maine, like New Hampshire and Vermont, has had far fewer cases of coronavirus than southern New England states. Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, issued a stay-at-home order on March 31, and it is due to expire on Thursday.

Mills said the state is moving toward a phased-in reopening of its economy, but it’s likely still too soon.

“I know that for so many of you, these last few weeks have been extraordinarily tough,” Mills said. “Our efforts to beat this efforts are working, so hold on.”

Mills said she would issue a decision, and more details about a reopening plan, on Tuesday. She said priority for reopening would be given to businesses that can take steps to minimize spread of the virus.

Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments in Maine:

BUDGET CRISIS

Mills also said Monday she asked two key advisory committees on economic forecasting and state revenues to meet earlier than normal as her administration plans for what’s expected to be a major budget crisis.

Many essential services funded by state government, from highways to schools to health care, face funding gaps because the coronavirus pandemic has left businesses closed and tens of thousands of Mainers out of work.

The Consensus Economic Forecasting Committee will be asked to meet in July, while the Legislature’s Revenue Forecasting Committee will meet in August. Both meetings are three months ahead of the normal schedule.

Mills said she instructed all state departments to freeze non-emergency spending and hiring. She also renewed a call for the federal government to provide flexibility for states to use federal funding for revenue shortfalls.

“There is no question that the virus is impacting the state revenues; the real question ultimately is by how much?” she said.

The governor and Maine’s congressional delegation have said states will need help from the federal government to shore up finances.

___

ANOTHER DEATH

The Maine CDC said the state recorded eight new cases of coronavirus and another death. There have now been more than 1,000 confirmed cases and 51 deaths in the state.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

___

STATE CDC REOPENS

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s headquarters was reopened Monday after a coronavirus exposure briefly shuttered the office of the agency responsible for leading the state response to the pandemic.

The Maine CDC building was closed over the weekend for cleaning and disinfecting after officials learned that an outside vendor with the virus had entered the building.

The building closure didn’t impact coronavirus testing or distribution of personal protective equipment, which takes place in other facilities, a spokeswoman said. Epidemiological investigation of confirmed cases continued through the closure.

