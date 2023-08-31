What a way to end the month of August! It’ll be cool tonight. More sun tomorrow. Temperatures make a gradual day-to-day warming trend into next week.

It’s been a refreshing day in the 70s! Yes, breezy but that northerly wind helped to keep us comfortable with dew points in the 40s this afternoon. With lower dew points, light wind and clear conditions overnight, inland temperatures will cool off nicely. We’ll be in a range of the mid-40s for our coolest inland locations (Norwood) and more mild near 60° on the coast.

High pressure is still around tomorrow promoting a bright day with mild temperatures. It’ll be another great day to be outside with temperatures in the mid/upper 70s inland. A northeast breeze will keep it cooler near 70° once again on the coast.

Our Labor Day Weekend forecast looks fantastic! 80s inland and 70s on the Cape and Coast. Saturday will be our brightest day.

Today marks the last day of Meteorological Summer. Meteorologists define each season by temperature and the calendar date. It was Worcester’s second wettest summer. This year only comes in behind 1955, and that year was notable because of Hurricane Diane. Worcester picked up nearly 11″ of rain total from that storm.

Now in the tropics we’ve added Tropical Storm Jose. It’s expected to be absorbed by Hurricane Franklin tomorrow. Franklin is still a category 2 hurricane. It’s forecast to become a strong extratropical cyclone by tomorrow night. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Idalia is losing its tropical characteristics.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black