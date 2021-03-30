More than 1.3 million Mass. residents fully vaccinated

Massachusetts has now received more than 4 million vaccine doses from the federal government since the rollout started in December, and about 1.3 million Bay State adults have been fully vaccinated against the highly infectious virus as of Tuesday.

The Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that 287,010 more doses have arrived since its Monday report, pushing the cumulative total shipped to Massachusetts to 4,063,570.

About 85 percent of those doses, or 3,483,277, have made it into arms, and 1,302,605 residents are now fully immunized, 30,797 more than one day earlier.

Across the state, 1,217,085 residents have received two doses of either the Moderna of Pfizer vaccines and 85,520 have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

(Copyright (c) 2021 State House News Service.