More than 1/3 of registered Mass. voters have already cast their ballots

BOSTON (WHDH) - With a week before the Nov. 3 election, more than 1/3 of Massachusetts voters have already cast their ballots, according to state officials.

As of Tuesday, 1.83 million — more than 39 percent — of the state’s 4.67 million voters have cast their ballots, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Those ballots were returned out of the nearly 2.3 million mail-in ballots requested in the fall. According to the state, 99.4 percent of those ballots have been mailed out and 79.7 percent have been returned.

