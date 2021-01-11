(WHDH) — Anyone looking to start the new year off by becoming a billionaire can do so by entering to win Powerball and Mega Millions.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is up to $600 million, while the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is up to $550 million, making for a combined total of more than $1 billion.

The cash option on the Powerball prize is $411.4 million and the cash option for the Mega Millions prize is $442.4 million.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302,575,350, while the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is slightly better at 1 in 292,201,338.

