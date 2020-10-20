More than 1 million Mass. voters have already cast ballots for November election

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 1,000,000 voters in Massachusetts have already cast their ballots for the November election, the state announced Tuesday.

“We have officially crossed the 1 million ballot mark!” the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth said in a tweet. “Help us keep the numbers climbing by returning your ballot ASAP.”

Early voting kicked off across the state on Saturday. It runs through Oct. 30.

Drop boxes for mail-in ballots have also been installed in towns and cities to assist voters who want to avoid the polls amid the ongoing pandemic.

To find an election office or drop box near you, click here. Early voting locations can be found here.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

