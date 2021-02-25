BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 100 dogs and cats are making their way from Texas to Massachusetts, where demand for adoptable animals is said to be soaring.

The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter sent four vans equipped with dozens of empty carriers to Texas, where a blast of winter weather recently overwhelmed the electrical grid and left millions, including animals, shivering in the cold.

People are being asked to donate to make sure the MSPCA and NEAS have the resources they need to care for all the animals before they can be placed into loving homes.

Donations can be made here.

