More than 100 MBTA employees test positive for coronavirus, including 1 who died

BOSTON (WHDH) - The number of Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority employees with the coronavirus has surpassed 100.

A total of 103 staff members are currently battling the virus, a spokesman told the State House News Service.

Six others have since recovered from COVID-19 and one person has died, the spokesperson added.

Bus operators make up more than half of the active cases, with four coming from subway operators and five from trolley operators.

The MBTA has made changes to its service and operations to protect the health and safety of essential workers who rely on public transportation as well as their frontline staff.

