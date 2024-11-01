BOSTON (WHDH) - The newest recruits for the Boston Police Department officially joined the force Friday morning.

Mayor Michelle Wu attended the ceremony and thanked the new officers for their dedication to the city. She also acknowledged the new officers’ loved ones.

“I want to thank the families, friends, and loved ones who are here today, who have made it possible for these recruits to step into their leadership. Thank you for your service and sacrifice right alongside them,” Wu said.

More than 100 officers were sworn in Friday.

