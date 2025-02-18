HENNIKER, N.H. (WHDH) - More than 100 people were rescued from a malfunctioning chairlift at Pats Peak ski resort in New Hampshire Monday, officials said.

At around 2 p.m., ski patrol and mountain operations crews responded to the Peak Triple chairlift for a “deropement,” according to a statement from Pats Peak. Henniker Fire and Rescue was also called to the scene.

Crews evacuated about 120 passengers from the lift over the course of about 90 minutes, the resort said. No injuries were reported.

A tramway inspector determined the malfunction was caused by wind gusts, as opposed to a mechanical issue, according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s office.

