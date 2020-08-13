BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 100 people gathered at the Burlington Town Common on Wednesday in protest of Massachusetts’ police reform bill.

Protesters argue that the bill would negatively impact public safety.

Leanne Teehan, whose father was killed in the line of duty, said she’s frustrated with the recent national police criticism.

“It’s kindness and love and commitment that these police officers signed up for, not for hate, which is being spewed about them,” she said.

Teehan added that the bill could force officers to second guess their actions, potentially putting them in more life or death situations.

