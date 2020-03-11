More than 1,000 Mass. residents have been quarantined due to coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) – More than 1,000 Bay State residents have been quarantined due to the coronavirus, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Of the 1,083 residents who have been subject to quarantine, 638 have completed their monitoring and are no longer in quarantine, and 445 people are currently undergoing monitoring or are under quarantine, according to the department’s latest numbers.

“The situation as you all know has been rapidly evolving,” Dr. Monica Bharel, commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Health, said Wednesday. “We are in contact with the CDC and other agencies multiple times a day.”

Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts as the number of people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the state jumped by 41 to 92. Of that number, 70 are connected to a meeting held by biotech company Biogen at the Marriot Long Wharf in Boston and four cases are travel-related, while 18 are still unconfirmed. At least six are currently hospitalized.

“We are making deliberate and proactive steps based on the evidence and the facts to protect the health of our residents and slow the spread of COVID-19,” Bharel added.

Community transmission of the coronavirus is becoming more common across the state, especially in Berkshire County, according to Bharel.

“What we’re seeing in Berkshire County is that there may be signs of localized community spread. It’s individuals where we’re not sure how they contracted it. Because of that, we took extra actions and put that state of emergency in,” Bharel said.

Local and state health officials are authorized to order someone into a 14-day quarantine period if they believe it’s warranted.

The statewide quarantine numbers are updated weekly on Wednesdays by 12 p.m.

