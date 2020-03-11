More than 1,000 Mass. residents have been quarantined due to coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 1,000 Bay State residents have been quarantined due to the coronavirus, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

According to the department’s latest numbers, of the 1,083 residents who have been subject to quarantine, 638 have completed their monitoring and are no longer in quarantine, and 445 people are currently undergoing monitoring or are under quarantine.

The statewide quarantine numbers are updated weekly on Wednesdays by 12 p.m.

