More than 1,000 protesters marching from Nubian Square to State House

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 1,000 people marched from Nubian Square to the State House, in Sunday’s second major protest in Boston of George Floyd’s death after Minneapolis police knelt on his neck.

The protesters gathered outside the Boston police substation in Roxbury before heading to Beacon Hill. An earlier march went from City Hall to Boston Common.

Black Lives Matter and Boston’s NAACP branch said they were not sponsoring the march but expected a peaceful protest.

“We support the young people in our community and are encouraged by their leadership,” the NAACP said in a statement.

