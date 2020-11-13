More than 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Mass. as cases surge

BOSTON (WHDH) - Health officials announced Thursday that more than 10,000 people in Massachusetts have died from COVID-19 as the state sees a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that the public needs to be taking extra precautions and following state guidelines in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“For us to really win this fight, people have got to recognize and understand that spending a lot of time outside their core circle, you’re at risk and your opportunity if you’re infected to spread the virus is so much higher,” he said.

Thirty communities in the state are now considered high risk for the virus, doubling from last week.

In hard-hit Worcester, UMass Memorial Medical Center is at capacity.

Overflow patients are being sent to community hospitals and some elective surgeries are being postponed.

Baker announced earlier in the week that he is preparing to reopen field hospitals.

“I think if we had it open today, we’d be using it. So yes, I think we’re going to need one here in Worcester,” Dr. Eric Dickson, CEO of Mass Memorial Healthcare, said. “The governor will tell us when based on all the information across the state.”

Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty is reminding people who live in the city to get tested, wear masks and social distance as cases appear to be getting worse.

“The numbers are definitely not going in the right direction,” he said. “The numbers have doubled here in the city of Worcester in the last week.”

Health officials say the next two months will be critical with people considering celebrating the holidays, adding that it is best to stay within a small family bubble to minimize risks.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)