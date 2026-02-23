More than 100,000 customers are without power early Monday morning as a powerful nor’easter slams Massachusetts with high winds and blizzard conditions.

The MEMA Power Outage Map showed more than 113,000 customers in the dark as of 7 a.m.

Utility crews are mobilized across the region to repair damaged lines and restore power to those impacted.

