More than 100,000 without power as winter storm takes hold

(WHDH) — More than 100,000 people are without power Tuesday morning as yet another winter storm takes hold of Massachusetts.

According to the MEMA power outage tracker, 114,886 were without power as of 10:40 a.m.

The number is expected to climb as wet, heavy snow and strong winds hit the area.

MEMA reports 82 percent of Plympton is without power. In Norwell, 70 percent of the town is without power.

In Falmouth, John Parker Road is closed due to a downed utility pole.

Traffic Alert- John Parker Road is closed near Clark Street due to a downed utility pole. pic.twitter.com/zDDHD6LdoI — Falmouth Police (@Falmouth_Police) March 13, 2018

