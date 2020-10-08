More than 100,000 without power in Mass. after high winds down trees, power lines

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fast moving and powerful storms wreaked havoc across Massachusetts Wednesday, toppling trees and taking down powerlines.

More than 106,000 customers were without power as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Newton was among the Boston-area communities hardest hit by the storm and residents there recalled hearing branches snapping and seeing trees topple onto vehicles.

“The wind was blowing so hard and so fast … and all the trees were banging and everything,” recalled Kathy Lee, who saw a tree land on one of her neighbor’s cars.

Utility crews worked into the night to repair a blown transformer that knocked out power in the area.

On Pinegrove Avenue, Terry Williams put on his head lamb, grabbed his shears and got a head start on cleaning up the mess in his yard.

“Everything was moving, the branch fell here and then there was this crackle of lightning and we had quite a few of those and lots of thunder,” he said, “and then it was over and we had damage.”

