More than 100,000 without power in Mass. after high winds down trees, power lines

(WHDH) — More than 100,000 Bay State residents were still in the dark late Wednesday night after a row of powerful storms carved a path of destruction across the region, downing trees and power lines and damaging homes.

Newton was among the Boston-area communities hardest hit by the storm and residents there recalled hearing branches snapping and seeing trees topple onto vehicles.

“The wind was blowing so hard and so fast … and all the trees were banging and everything,” recalled Kathy Lee, who saw a giant tree land on one of her neighbor’s cars.

Utility crews worked late into the night to restore power to the some 148,000 Massachusetts residents who were still without power as of 11:30 p.m., according to the MEMA Outage Map.

